×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Noble contract extended to 2021

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25   //    12 Dec 2018, 21:00 IST
Noble-Cropped
West Ham captain Mark Noble

West Ham captain Mark Noble has had his contract extended until 2021. 

Noble and the club have activated an option in his deal to further his stay with the Hammers, with whom he has spent his entire career. 

The 31-year-old joined West Ham's academy in 2000 and has made 446 competitive appearances for the club since turning pro in 2004.

Speaking to West Ham's official website, Noble said: "It was an option in my contract that I signed a few years ago now, and it's an extra year, which is fantastic for me and my family.

"I've been at this club all my life - I've always said I wanted to be at this club and I think we're moving in the right direction, so it was the right time to do it."

Indicating that he would like to stay with the club in a coaching capacity when his playing career finishes, Noble added: "I hope that the club keeps moving in the right way, and hopefully I can be a part of that.
 
"To be honest, I haven't done my coaching badges. Football is so intense now that when it gets to the summer, I like to spend it with my kids and the wife. I'd love to be involved somewhere though. 
 
"I think there's no better person than me at this club to know the morals and ensure the foundations are kept with the young players and staff members."
 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Aguero signs City contract extension until 2021
RELATED STORY
Twitter celebrates as Sergio Aguero pens a contract...
RELATED STORY
Sergio Aguero: 5 stats that prove he is the best...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola not interested in 'exceptional' Saul
RELATED STORY
Hazard contract talks happening every week, says Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
5 of the biggest compensation packages ever paid to...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Mane signs long-term Liverpool contract
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester City's ace forward on track to sign...
RELATED STORY
5 star players out of contract next summer
RELATED STORY
Chelsea in 3-way battle for €90million Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 17
15 Dec MAN EVE 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Everton
15 Dec CRY LEI 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Leicester City
15 Dec HUD NEW 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle
15 Dec TOT BUR 08:30 PM Tottenham vs Burnley
15 Dec WAT CAR 08:30 PM Watford vs Cardiff City
15 Dec WOL AFC 08:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth
15 Dec FUL WES 11:00 PM Fulham vs West Ham
16 Dec BRI CHE 07:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
16 Dec SOU ARS 07:00 PM Southampton vs Arsenal
16 Dec LIV MAN 09:30 PM Liverpool vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us