Noble says Hart 'deserves more respect' as West Ham loan move nears

"In my opinion, he has been a little bit hard done by," says Mark Noble as he prepares to welcome Joe Hart to West Ham.

by Omnisport News 16 Jul 2017, 20:44 IST

Torino's on loan Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart

Joe Hart's career accomplishments deserve more respect, according to Mark Noble, as the goalkeeper nears a move to West Ham.

England international Hart is reportedly on the brink of sealing a season-long loan move from Manchester City to Slaven Bilic's side, a deal that could contain the option for a permanent switch.

West Ham captain Noble would be thrilled to welcome the 30-year-old, who he describes as "fantastic", to London Stadium.

And he feels Hart should have been treated better, having been jettisoned by Pep Guardiola after the Catalan's arrival last year and subsequently loaned to Serie A side Torino.

"In my opinion, he has been a little bit hard done by in recent years," Noble said to Sky Sports about Hart.

"He has been fantastic for England and for his club for the last 10 years and he probably deserves a little bit more respect.

"I've known Joe for a long time, we played for England Under-21s together years ago.

"He is obviously a fantastic goalie but at the minute he is not our player.

"We have got two really good goalies [Adrian and Darren Randolph] here so it would be more competition for them."

Pablo Zabaleta, also from City, has been West Ham's only other signing so far in the transfer window.