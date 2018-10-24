NorthEast United keeper Rehenesh suspended two additional games; fined Rs 2 Lakh

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 15 // 24 Oct 2018, 21:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) NorthEast United goalkeeper T P Rehenesh was Wednesday handed a further two-match ban by the All India Football Federation's disciplinary committee for his 'violent conduct' during his side's Indian Super League match on October 4.

Rehenesh was serving a one-match suspension in an interim order of the AIFF's Disciplinary Committee and he sat out of NorthEast United's previous game against Chennaiyin FC. Today's order would take his suspension to three matches.

He was also fined Rs 2 lakh in addition to the suspension.

"All India Football Federation Disciplinary Committee has announced a further two match suspension for NorthEast United FC's TP Rehenesh. The goalkeeper has also been fined Rs 2,00,000," a statement from the AIFF said.

"AIFF Disciplinary Committee found Rehenesh guilty of committing offence of 'violent conduct' under the Article 48.1 (v) and 48.6 (ii) of the AIFF DC Code," it said.

In the October 4 match against ATK, Rehenesh, defending a corner, was seen landing his fist on Gerson Vieira after the ball was cleared by NEUFC striker Bartholomew Ogbeche at the near post.

"Rehnesh was suspended for NorthEast United FC's away match against Chennaiyin FC on 18th October under the AIFF DC interim inquiry on the matter, and now will not be available for his club's next two fixtures of Hero ISL 2018-19 against Jamshedpur FC (25th Oct) and against Delhi Dynamos FC (30th Oct)," the AIFF said