Northern Ireland vs San Marino Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14, 2023 

Northern Ireland host San Marino at Windsor Park on Saturday (October 14) in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The hosts kicked off their European qualifiers on a winning note but are now out of reckoning for the finals. Northern Ireland lost 1-0 to Kazakhstan in their last game, falling behind before the half-hour mark and failing to find a way back. Northern Ireland are fifth in the group table with three points from five games.

San Marino, meanwhile, have not fared any better in the qualifiers, as they're without a point after five games. They were thrashed 4-0 by Slovenia last time out.

Northern Ireland vs San Marino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between Northern Ireland and San Marino. The hosts have won all five matchups by an aggregate scoreline of 16-0.

San Marino are without a clean sheet in nine games across competitions.

Northern Ireland are the second-lowest-scoring side in Group H, scoring four times.

San Marino are one of two sides in the European qualifiers yet to score.

San Marino are the lowest-ranked team, sitting 207th in the FIFA rankings, 133 places behind Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland vs San Marino Prediction

Northern Ireland are on a five-game losing streak and have won just two of their last 13 games across competitions. They have lost their last two home games.

San Marino, meanwhile, have lost their last seven games and are without a win since 2004. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see Northern Ireland win this one fairly easily.

Prediction: Northern Ireland 3-0 San Marino

Northern Ireland vs San Marino Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Northern Ireland

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their five meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of their five matchups.)