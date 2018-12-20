×
Norwegian prime minister regrets posting soccer tweet

Associated Press
NEWS
News
37   //    20 Dec 2018, 21:02 IST
AP Image

OSLO, Norway (AP) — It was a late-night tweet from Norway's prime minister that appeared to break one of the world's biggest sports stories of the week.

Now she wishes she had never sent it.

Erna Solberg said she was "a little too fast" in posting a tweet Tuesday that suggested Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the next manager of English soccer team Manchester United. She wrote "great day for Norwegian football. Good luck keeping control of the Red Devils" in a post that was quickly deleted — but not before being picked up by the world's media.

The appointment was only officially announced by United on Wednesday morning.

Speaking Thursday at her twice-a-year news conference, Solberg said she had no inside information on Solskjaer's appointment, adding: "I was seen as an oracle of truth . I deleted the tweet as I felt I wasn't the authority to confirm it."

Solberg had previously responded to a post on Twitter, asking why she deleted the tweet about Solskjaer that would have given her "one hundred thousand followers."

She said it was "difficult that it is internationally interpreted as the Prime Minister confirmed."

