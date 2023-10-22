Norwich City vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | October 24, 2023 

Norwich City host Middlesbrough at Carrow Road on Tuesday (October 24) in the Championship.

The hosts enjoyed an encouraging start to their season but have dropped off the pace recently. Norwich lost 3-2 to Leeds United in their last game. They were comfortably two goals up at the interval before their opponents scored thrice to snatch all three points.

Norwich are tenth in the league table with 17 points from 12 games.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, struggled at the start of the season but have improved recently. They beat Wayne Rooney's Birmingham City 1-0 on Saturday, with Morgan Rogers coming off the bench to score a late winner.

The visitors are 13th in the standings, level on points with Norwich and will leapfrog them with a win.

Norwich City vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 60th competitive meeting between the two teams, with Norwich trailing 23-22.

Middlesbrough are unbeaten in three games in the fixture after losing their previous six.

Norwich are without a clean sheet in three games.

Norwich have the joint-worst defensive record in the Championship this season, conceding 22 ties.

Middlesbrough have kept clean sheets in four of their last five games across competitions.

Norwich City vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Norwich have lost two of their last three games and have won just one of their last seven outings across competitions. They have lost two of their last three home games.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, have won their last six games after winning just one of their seven. They're in much better form than Norwich and should come out on top.

Prediction: Norwich 0-1 Middlesbrough

Norwich City vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of their last 10 meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of their last 11 matchups.)