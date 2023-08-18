Norwich City vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20, 2023

Round three of the EFL Championship comes to an end on Sunday (August 20) when Norwich City and Millwall go head-to-head at Carrow Road.

Norwich booked their spot in the second round of the EFL Cup with a 1-0 win over Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday. David Wagner’s side now turn their attention to the Championship. They kicked off the new campaign with a 2-1 win over Hull City on August 5, one week before a pulsating 4-4 draw at Southampton.

Norwich’s solid start to the season has been in keeping with their impressive performance in pre-season, where they went unbeaten in seven games, winning four.

Meanwhile, Millwall failed to make it two wins from their opening two Championship games, as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Bristol City last Saturday.

Gary Rowett’s side kicked off the new campaign with a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough, courtesy of a second-half strike from Romain Esse. Sandwiched between the two league games, Millwall suffered a first-round exit from the EFL Cup, losing 4-0 to Reading on August 8.

Having failed to win their last seven meetings with Norwich, the visitors head into the weekend looking to arrest their slump.

Norwich City vs Millwall Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Norwich have been imperious in the fixture, claiming 40 wins from the last 89 meetings.

Millwall have picked up 26 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared 23 times.

Norwich are unbeaten in seven games against the Lions, winning five, since a 4-0 loss in August 2017.

Millwall are on a run of four away wins across competitions, scoring nine goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 2-1 loss at Wigan Athletic in April.

Wagner’s men are unbeaten in 10 games since pre-season, claiming six wins.

Norwich City vs Millwall Prediction

Norwich have flown out of the blocks this season and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling. The Canaries face a Millwall side who appear to have quickly run out of steam. Expect the hosts to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Norwich City 3-1 Millwall

Norwich City vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Norwich

Tip 2: First to score - Norwich (The Canaries have opened the scoring in five of their last six games.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last 10 meetings.)