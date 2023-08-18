Norwich City vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20, 2023

Round three of the EFL Championship comes to an end on Sunday (August 20) when Norwich City and Millwall go head-to-head at Carrow Road.
Norwich booked their spot in the second round of the EFL Cup with a 1-0 win over Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday. David Wagner’s side now turn their attention to the Championship. They kicked off the new campaign with a 2-1 win over Hull City on August 5, one week before a pulsating 4-4 draw at Southampton.
Norwich’s solid start to the season has been in keeping with their impressive performance in pre-season, where they went unbeaten in seven games, winning four.
Meanwhile, Millwall failed to make it two wins from their opening two Championship games, as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Bristol City last Saturday.
Gary Rowett’s side kicked off the new campaign with a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough, courtesy of a second-half strike from Romain Esse. Sandwiched between the two league games, Millwall suffered a first-round exit from the EFL Cup, losing 4-0 to Reading on August 8.
Having failed to win their last seven meetings with Norwich, the visitors head into the weekend looking to arrest their slump.
Norwich City vs Millwall Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Norwich have been imperious in the fixture, claiming 40 wins from the last 89 meetings.
- Millwall have picked up 26 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared 23 times.
- Norwich are unbeaten in seven games against the Lions, winning five, since a 4-0 loss in August 2017.
- Millwall are on a run of four away wins across competitions, scoring nine goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 2-1 loss at Wigan Athletic in April.
- Wagner’s men are unbeaten in 10 games since pre-season, claiming six wins.
Norwich City vs Millwall Prediction
Norwich have flown out of the blocks this season and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling. The Canaries face a Millwall side who appear to have quickly run out of steam. Expect the hosts to come away with all three points.
Prediction: Norwich City 3-1 Millwall
Norwich City vs Millwall Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Norwich
Tip 2: First to score - Norwich (The Canaries have opened the scoring in five of their last six games.)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last 10 meetings.)