Norwich City vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | December 13, 2023 

Norwich City host Sheffield Wednesday at Carrow Road on Wednesday (December 13) in the Championship.

The hosts have endured a largely underwhelming campaign. Norwich drew goalless with Preston North End in their last game and are 13th in the standings with 27 points.

Sheffield, meanwhile, have had their struggles on their return to the second tier but are coming off a confidence-boosting 1-0 win over Stoke City in their last game. Anthony Musaba came off the bench to score a late winner. Sheffield are 23rd in the standings with 13 points from 20 games.

Norwich City vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This game will mark the 60th meeting between the two sides, with Norwich trailing 24-19.

Sheffield are unbeaten in four games in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in seven games in the fixture since 2017.

Sheffield are the lowest-scoring side in the second tier, netting just 13 times in 20 games.

The Canaries have conceded 36 goals in the Championship this season. Only Rotherham United (39) have conceded more.

Norwich City vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Norwich are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost one of their last five games. They have won just one of their last five home games.

Sheffield, meanwhile, have won their last two games after winning just one of their previous 18 league outings. They have, however, struggled on the road and could see a defeat on the road.

Prediction: Norwich 3-1 Sheffield

Norwich City vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Norwich

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Their last seven meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last seven matchups.)