Not good enough and lessons must be learned - Kane frustrated by England defeat

After England failed to capitalise on a France red card, losing 3-2, Harry Kane admitted that his side had not been good enough.

by Omnisport News 14 Jun 2017, 03:24 IST

Harry Kane looks despondent after England lose in France.

Harry Kane vowed England will investigate how they failed to beat 10-man France as Gareth Southgate's men lost 3-2 at the Stade de France on Tuesday.

Tottenham forward Kane, captain for the second time in four days, scored either side of goals from Samuel Umtiti and Djibril Sidibe, his second from the penalty spot coming after Raphael Varane was sent off for clumsily felling Dele Alli.

But England failed to kick on, instead losing to Ousmane Dembele's goal and leaving Kane frustrated.

"Yeah, definitely [a missed chance to make a statement] - obviously scoring two goals away from home in France should be enough," he told ITV.

"We've got to find a way to win, especially when they were down to 10 men. We just weren't good enough I don't think, we have to look at why."

Defeat for the #ThreeLions , as @HKane 's goals can't prevent France from coming out on top – despite a red card. pic.twitter.com/eitJ8AdhSP — England (@England) June 13, 2017

On France's third goal, which came as a result of an error from Eric Dier, Kane added: "That's the way we play.

"If we want to be brave, sometimes mistakes like that are going to happen. It's stuff we have to work on. Dier's a great player, the pass got cut out and it's unfortunate.

"It's disappointing, getting it back to 2-2 and [they were] down to 10 men; we didn't step up another gear, they got another wind. But, yeah, not good enough."