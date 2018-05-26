Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Not in my lifetime - Shilton will 'never forgive' Maradona

    Even if he wants to make amends for Argentina's 1986 win over England, Diego Maradona should not expect forgiveness from Peter Shilton.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 26 May 2018, 21:14 IST
    663
    Peter Shilton Diego Maradona - cropped
    A composite image of Peter Shilton (L) and Diego Maradona (R)

    Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton has announced he will never forgive Diego Maradona for scoring his infamous 'Hand of God' goal at the World Cup in 1986.

    Maradona's blatant use of the hand to give his team the lead in the quarter-final in Mexico City was somehow missed by Tunisian referee Ali Bennaceur and his assistants.

    Four minutes later, the Napoli star conjured an equally iconic solo goal to double La Albiceleste's lead, with Gary Lineker's 81st-minute effort not enough to rescue the hopes of Bobby Robson's side. 

    Maradona's trickery has never been forgotten in England, although there had been suggestions of late that the perpetrator and his victim could meet to smooth things over ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

    Shilton had sought the opinion of his followers on Twitter regarding a possible rapprochement, but the 68-year-old former shot-stopper, who remains his country's most-capped player, now appears determined to continue holding the grudge.  

    In a message posted on the social media platform, he said: "After much recent speculation and this year's fan debate - I'll never forgive Maradona, I will never shake his hand, it's never going to happen, not in my lifetime!"

