Not just Real Madrid interested in Fekir, says Aulas

Nabil Fekir's aborted move to Liverpool has piqued the interest of some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 23 Jun 2018, 16:11 IST
416
Nabil Fekir - cropped
Nabil Fekir playing for France against Australia

Real Madrid are not the only major club interested in signing Nabil Fekir, according to Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas.

The 24-year-old France attacker was reportedly close to joining Liverpool before the World Cup began, only for Lyon to declare they had pulled out of a proposed deal.

Fekir's agent, though, has since indicated a transfer could yet be completed, while new Real Madrid head coach Julen Lopetegui is reportedly interested in taking him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking to RT France, Aulas said: "It was expected, at some point, that he could leave for Liverpool. 

"I gave the green light, but things did not happen because they took too long. 

"Nabil is an exceptional player. The fact that things did not come to fruition with Liverpool aroused the interest of many clubs, not just Real Madrid and their new coach. 

"Everything is possible. My goal is to make him stay. I hope he will stay, but if he absolutely wants to leave, we will try to find the biggest club in terms of efficiency and size."

Fekir has come off the bench in France's two World Cup games so far and will be hoping to start their final Group C game against Denmark on Tuesday.

