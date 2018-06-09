Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Not looking for revenge against India, says Kenya coach

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 09 Jun 2018, 15:36 IST
116

Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) Kenya coach Sebastian Migne today played down any talk of seeking revenge against India in the summit clash but reiterated it was a referee blunder that saw his team lose 0-3 to the hosts in the league game of the Intercontinental Cup here.

Kenya hammered a listless Chinese Taipei 4-0 to set up the summit clash with India tomorrow at the Mumbai Football Arena.

The African nation qualified for the final owing to a superior goal difference, throwing New Zealand out of the tournament.

Kenya had suffered a 3-0 defeat against India in the group stage match and the coach squarely blamed the referee for killing the match by awarding a penalty kick to the hosts.

"We watched our game against India and we were in the game until 0-0. The referee killed the game, the penalty wasn't needed. India don't need that, they're a strong team," Migne said at the post match conference last night.

"We lost to a 12-man team against India, and the 12th man wasn't the fan. I'm not looking for revenge against Indian players because it wasn't their fault," he added.

He said the team practised set-pieces and the hard work paid off.

"We're very happy to be in the final and it shows the good image of Kenya. We scored from set-pieces, which we worked a lot for. We need to keep good fitness for final, as we have only two days," Migne said.

"I honestly prefer to play against India because stadium will be full, which will be great for my players," he added.

Although, Chinese Taipei didn't win a single game, coach Gary White termed the experience as valuable for his players.

"The experience is valuable and the lessons we have learnt will help us," White said, adding disastrous individual mistakes cost them in the second half

