Notable teams are missing from Jamie Carragher's and Graeme Souness' Premier League top four

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
234   //    25 Sep 2018, 12:00 IST

A.S. Roma v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final Second Leg

Former Liverpool man Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness have given their verdict on the teams that will finish at the top four places in the Premier League table.

Who will miss out on a top-four finish?

Carragher based his rankings on the clubs' displays so far in the current campaign. The pundit believes that Manchester United and Arsenal will miss out on a place in the Premier League top four.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said, "On the evidence of what we’ve seen in these first six games, I’d say Arsenal and Manchester United. The others look a bit further ahead but it’s really tight."

On the other hand, Graeme Souness insists that Manchester United should not be ruled out from a top-four finish.

He said, "Man United are a big football club… when they get on a roll; that makes them dangerous. They might not be the best team but if they get a run together, that snowball, come winter, could be a big one. I wouldn’t rule them out."

"Six games in, it's very difficult but I'd go with Liverpool or Man City, then Chelsea, Man Utd or Tottenham and Arsenal sixth. I don't think Arsenal will get there."

Jose Mourinho's side currently sits on the seventh place in the table, two points behind Arsenal who are in sixth place.

Who are the title contenders?

Carragher believes that the competition within the top six will go a long way in deciding who the title contenders will be, adding that Liverpool will give Manchester City some problems at defending their title.

Speaking of the contenders, the former Liverpool man said, "I think head-to-head between the top six will decide a lot. Liverpool haven't proven anything yet but they're the one team in the league who seem to have given Man City a problem and can get under their skin."

Responding to the comments on Instagram, former Old Trafford full-back Gary Neville posted a picture of his Sky Sports colleague sleeping with the caption: “What chance have they got of winning the league if they can’t last a night?”

Gary Neville responds

Former United full-back Gary Neville has reacted to the predictions on social media. The ex-Old Trafford man posted a picture of his Sky Sports colleague sleeping with the caption, "What chance have they got of winning the league if they can’t last a night?"

Neville has recently stated that he thinks Liverpool will prove to be the team that will be reigning champions Manchester City’s toughest competition for the title. 



Rachel Syiemlieh
