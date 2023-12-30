Nottingham Forest 2-1 Manchester United: 5 Hits and Flops as Red Devils sink to ninth league loss of season | Premier League 2023-24

Manchester United missed an opportunity to move into the Premier League's top six as they slumped to a 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, December 30.

Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo looked to make it back-to-back wins after a 3-1 win over Newcastle United at St. James' Park last time out. He made two changes, with Nicolas Dominguez and Ryan Yates replacing Ibrahima Sangare and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Manchester United, meanwhile, were coming off a thrilling 3-2 win over Aston Villa. The scorer of the winning goal in that game, Rasmus Hojlund, was out of action for this one due to illness, with Antony taking his place in the lineup.

The first half was a dull affair with neither side really managing to get their attack going. United had just one shot on target as both teams looked particularly threatening.

The game came to life in the second half when Nicolas Dominguez opened the scoring in the 64th minute. A quick move from Forest saw Gonzalo Montiel find the midfielder who finished well past Andre Onana to make it 1-0.

Manchester United pushed for an equaliser and got it in the 78th minute. Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner gave the ball away cheaply and Alejandro Garnacho set up Marcus Rashford who slotted home to level the scores.

However, United quickly found themselves down again. A quick counter-attack saw Anthony Elanga set up Morgan Gibbs-White at the edge of the box whose effort beat Onana to make it 2-1 in the 84th minute.

United pushed for an equaliser late on but were unable to score, sinking to their ninth loss in the league of the season. Here are five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Nuno Espirito Santo

The Portuguese manager was previously in charge at Al-Ittihad before being sacked earlier this season. A return to the Premier League following a difficult spell with Tottenham Hotspur in 2021 ensued with Forest.

He has strung together two wins in three games against good opposition in Newcastle and Manchester United as Nottingham look to stay away from the bottom three.

#4. Flop - Antony

The Brazilian winger continues to have a difficult second season, leading to more questions over his massive £86 million price tag from Ajax in 2022.

He was largely ineffective before being subbed off for Amad Diallo after 54 minutes. Antony didn't register a single shot, won 4/10 duels, lost possession 12 times, and completed just one of his three dribble attempts. He is yet to contribute a goal or assist this season in 21 league appearances.

#3. Hit - Anthony Elanga

Elanga came back to haunt his former club with a great outing. He moved to Forest from United in the summer for a reported £15 million in search of regular game time.

Elanga was impressive on the night, bagging the assist for the winner and also playing a role in the first goal. He has four goals and six assists in 20 appearances across all competitions this season.

#2. Flop - Manchester United's first half performances

Manchester United's first-half performances continue to be a cause of concern for Erik ten Hag. They went down 2-0 to Aston Villa last time out and this time managed just a single shot in the first period, showing limited attacking threat.

It is an area the Red Devils should look to improve as they have had to rely on late goals in most of their wins this season. Six of their 10 wins in the league have come from goals scored after the 75-minute mark.

#1. Hit - Marcus Rashford

Rashford returned to playing a more central role in the absence of Rasmus Hojlund. In an otherwise quiet game, he showed his composure to level the scores, finding the bottom corner with an accurate finish. He broke a run of six consecutive Premier League fixtures without a goal, which could help turn around Manchester United's fortunes in a difficult season.