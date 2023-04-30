Nublense vs Aucas Prediction and Betting Tips | May 2, 2023 

Nublense and SD Aucas battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores Group A fixture on Tuesday (May 2).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 win at Palestino in the Chilean Primera Division on Saturday. Pablo Aranguiz and Vilches Araneda scored either side of Jonathan Bentiez to inspire their side to all three points.

Aucas, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over ten-man Guayaquil City in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro. Edison Caicedo scored a dramatic winner in the tenth minute of injury time.

El Ídolo de Quito will turn their attention back to the continent, where their last Libertadores game saw them fall to a 3-2 defeat at Racing Club. Meanwhile, Nublense's last game in the group was a 2-0 defeat at Brazilian giants Flamengo.

The defeat left the Chileans rooted to the bottom of the group. They're yet to register their first points after two games. Aucas, meanwhile, sit in third spot with three points from two games.

Nublense vs Aucas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official meeting between the two sides.

Four of Nublense's last five games have produced at least three goals.

Aucas have lost just one of their last nine games across competitions, winning six games.

Nublense have managed just one win in their last six home games, losing five.

Seven of Nublense's last eight home games have had goals at both ends, with all seven games producing at least three goals.

Aucas' last four games on the road have produced four red cards.

Nublense vs Aucas Prediction

Nublense are yet to register their first points in the group or even score a goal for that matter after two games. Another defeat will practically end their hopes of qualifying for the knockouts, so Jaime Garcia's side will be eager to avoid this scenario.

Aucas, meanwhile, will aim for maximum points to keep pace with Racing Club and Flamengo in the race for qualification from the group. Although either side could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Nublense 2-2 Aucas

Nublense vs Aucas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 45 booking points

