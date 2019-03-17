×
Nuno delighted to take Wolves back to glory days

74   //    17 Mar 2019, 15:08 IST
NunoEspiritoSanto - cropped
Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo

Nuno Espirito Santo was regaled with tales of Wolves' golden era after his current vintage superbly defeated Manchester United 2-1 in Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final.

Second-half goals from Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota downed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, with Marcus Rashford's consolation goal unable to spark a dramatic late turnaround.

Wolves are enjoying an excellent season on their Premier League return and a buoyant Molineux lapped up their progress to a Wembley semi-final next month.

The last of Wolves' four FA Cup triumphs came in 1960, crowning a decorated period that featured three league titles in the 1950s.

"What pleases me more is, as I walk down the stands, there are people who say they saw Wolves in the 50s and the 60s and they are still coming to the stadium," Wolves boss Nuno told reporters.

"To give them back this joy and seeing our fans going out of the stadium with smiles - and a lot of beer, of course - it feels good.

"The fans did their part. The noise was amazing, the atmosphere was fantastic, we did it together.

"The FA Cup is the oldest competition there is, and we've played well and achieved it with the amazing support of our fans, pushing us, believing."

Jota's wonderful and ultimately decisive solo goal crowned a week when the forward earned a Portugal call up that his coach felt was fully merited.

"It's well deserved, he's done really good and to go to your national team is a reward, because representing your country is the strongest thing there is," he added.

