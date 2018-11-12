×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Nuno proud of Wolves display at Arsenal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    12 Nov 2018, 02:43 IST
nuno-cropped
Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo

Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo was left beaming with pride at his team's performance after they claimed a 1-1 draw away to Arsenal on Sunday.

Ivan Cavaleiro put Wolves ahead in the 13th minute as he turned in Raul Jimenez's low cross, and for long stretches of the match they looked good value for the lead.

Rui Patricio in the Wolves goal did not have a huge amount to do, though he was helpless to deny Henrikh Mkhitaryan's curling late equaliser.

Nevertheless, Wolves continued to look a threat even after the leveller and struck the crossbar through Morgan Gibbs-White, while Adama Traore was denied by Bernd Leno.

But Nuno had only positive words to say about the promoted side at full-time.

"Coming to the Emirates and playing the way we played, I feel we should be proud," the former Valencia coach told reporters.

"It's a good point, but of course we could have won. We were organised, solid and brave to put our barriers in front of the ball.

"We stay humble, we came from the Championship and don't take our feet off the ground. Arsenal were not able to play the way they usually do so credit to the boys, they always covered and helped each other.

"When we had the ball we were threatening and created chances. The way we managed possession and created so many chances, against a very good team in a difficult stadium, is a credit to our players.

"It was an improvement from last Saturday, so let's work hard over the internationals and try to do better."

Leno played a key role for Arsenal and without him the Gunners arguably could have suffered a comprehensive defeat, and coach Unai Emery took note of the German's display.

He said: "We knew that today we needed the goalkeeper with his performance, because when we are taking risks in our attacking moments, and to give them a transition and options in the transitional moments, we would need the goalkeeper. I thought his performance was good for us."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Nuno proud of Wolves character in Man United draw
RELATED STORY
Arsenal's Predicted Line-up against Wolves
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Match preview and...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal drew at Crystal Palace, Premier...
RELATED STORY
Nuno rejects talk of Wolves luck after controversial goal
RELATED STORY
4 teams to watch out for in the upcoming Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Match previews and predictions...
RELATED STORY
You Me At Six singer Josh Franceschi on following Arsenal...
RELATED STORY
Wolves boss Nuno named Premier League Manager of the Month
RELATED STORY
5 Outstanding players who left Arsenal on a free transfer
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us