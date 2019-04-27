Nuno: Wolves not considering European qualification

Wolves are clear in seventh place after beating Watford

Nuno Espirito Santo has claimed Wolves have no need to think about a potential European campaign next season.

Wolves moved four points clear in seventh place after beating Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Saturday, with Everton drawing 0-0 at Crystal Palace.

A seventh-place finish would be enough to guarantee a spot in the Europa League qualifying rounds, should Manchester City beat Watford in the FA Cup final.

But Nuno is adamant that his side are not concerning themselves with Europe, and are instead focusing on rounding off their season in style.

"It feels good because the boys worked hard. I think it was reward of the work of the boys. Against a very tough and difficult opponent," Nuno told reporters.

"Maybe I'm the only one in the country that knows that seventh position doesn't guarantee anything. It's not about finishing as high as possible, but it's about finishing as well as possible.

"We don't have to think about Europe - nothing is decided and nothing is 100 per cent sure. It's Fulham in our last home game - let's give Molineux something.

"The team will improve. As long as we keep together then we will become a better team. I truly believe the more time they spend together the more good things will happen."

Ben Foster made an error in the lead up to Wolves' winner, and the Watford goalkeeper conceded that the defeat - against a side they overcame 3-2 at Wembley to progress into the FA Cup final - is a blow to the Hornets' confidence.

"Very disappointed to lose. It was a fairly even game. No team deserved to win it. But to lose in the manner we did was disappointing," Foster told BBC Sport.

"We have the FA Cup final to look forward to but today was a massive one. Today would have been a big step to finishing seventh."

Wolves finish their season with fixtures against Fulham and title-chasing Liverpool, while Watford face Chelsea and West Ham before taking on City at Wembley.