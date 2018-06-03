Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Nwankwo joins Moses, Iwobi in Nigeria's final World Cup squad

Crotone striker Simeon Nwankwo, who only made his Nigeria debut last Monday, has earned a place in the 23-man squad for the World Cup.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 03 Jun 2018, 16:17 IST
2.40K
simeon nwankwo - cropped
Crotone striker Simeon Nwankwo

Nigeria have included Simeon Nwankwo in their final squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Crotone striker, who only made his international debut against DR Congo last Monday, has earned a spot in Gernot Rohr's 23-man group.

Established stars including Alex Iwobi, Victor Moses, John Obi Mikel and Joel Obi have all been included, alongside Leicester City duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Leon Balogun, Porto's Chidozie Awaziem and forward Ahmed Musa, who spent the end of the 2017-18 season on loan from Leicester at CSKA Moscow, are also in the squad.

Nigeria, who were beaten 2-1 by England in a friendly match at Wembley on Friday, face Czech Republic on Wednesday, before beginning their World Cup campaign against Croatia on June 16.

 

Nigeria's final 23-man World Cup squad:

Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Ifeanyi Ubah), Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna); Shehu Abdullahi (Bursaspor), Chidozie Awaziem (Porto), Leon Balogun (Brighton and Hove Albion), Tyronne Ebuehi (Benfica), Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge), William Troost-Ekong (Bursaspor), Bryan Idowu (Amkar Perm), Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa); Oghenekaro Etebo (Las Palmas), John Obi Mikel (Tianjin Teda), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City), Joel Obi (Torino), John Ogu (Hapoel Be'er Sheva), Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor); Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal), Victor Moses (Chelsea), Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow), Simeon Nwankwo (Crotone). 

2 surprises in Nigeria's provisional WCup squad
RELATED STORY
Nigeria forward Moses Simon to miss World Cup through injury
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Russia-bound teams and their squad lists
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Most Important Players in Group D
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Argentina players who should have been...
RELATED STORY
Nastasic cut from Serbia's final World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: England's 5 most memorable World Cup moments
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The history of Indian football team in...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 top footballers snubbed for the Mundial
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 unfancied teams that could go all the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Tomorrow IND KEN 08:00 PM
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT ENG NIG
2 - 1
08 Jun ENG COS 12:30 AM
08 Jun KOR BOL 12:40 AM
08 Jun POR ALG 12:45 AM
08 Jun ICE GHA 01:30 AM
08 Jun URU UZB 04:30 AM
08 Jun URU UZB 04:30 AM
08 Jun CRO SEN 07:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018