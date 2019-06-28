×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

O'Neill out, Lamouchi in at Nottingham Forest

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    28 Jun 2019, 18:38 IST
O'Neill - cropped
Martin O'Neill has left Nottingham Forest

Martin O'Neill has left Nottingham Forest after just five months in charge, with Sabri Lamouchi appointed as the Championship club's new head coach.

After leaving his role with the Republic of Ireland, former Celtic and Aston Villa manager O'Neill - along with assistant Roy Keane - took over in January.

O'Neill enjoyed a trophy laden spell at Forest during his playing days, winning the First Division title, two European Cups and one League Cup during his time at the City Ground under Brian Clough's guidance.

However, he could not propel Forest into the play-offs in the second half of the 2018-19 campaign, winning eight of his 19 games in charge.

Amid reports suggesting several key players had turned against O'Neill, the 67-year-old has departed Forest, five days after Keane left his role at the club.

"The club would like to thank Martin for all his efforts during his time at The City Ground and wish him well for the future," Forest said in a short statement.

Forest - who start their Championship campaign against West Brom on August 3 - moved quickly to replace O'Neill too, bringing in ex-Rennes and Ivory Coast coach Lamouchi.

The former France international will be assisted by six new members of staff, the club confirmed.

Advertisement
Keane quits Nottingham Forest role after just five months
RELATED STORY
"I didn't have the attitude to progress at Manchester United" - David Johnson opens up about his footballing journey from Manchester United youth team to Nottingham Forest
RELATED STORY
Sheffield United 2 Nottingham Forest 0: Duffy sends Blades second
RELATED STORY
Bolton's clash with Forest will take place - EFL
RELATED STORY
ISL Transfer News: FC Pune City's Matt Mills joins League Two side Forest Green Rovers
RELATED STORY
5 Championship Stars that Premier League clubs should be looking to sign this summer
RELATED STORY
Martin O'Neill will look to splash some cash in the summer transfer window
RELATED STORY
Top 5 all-time goal scorers in the EFL Championship
RELATED STORY
5 most polarising players of all time in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Gerrard and Lampard - Old guard on the pitch, new guard in the dressing room
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us