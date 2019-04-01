×
Odriozola: Benzema is world's best number nine

Omnisport
NEWS
News
44   //    01 Apr 2019, 03:36 IST
Karim Benzema
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema is the greatest number nine on the planet, according to Real Madrid team-mate Alvaro Odriozola.

Benzema scored the winner in the 89th minute at the Santiago Bernabeu to down LaLiga's bottom side Huesca 3-2.

He had played a role in both of Madrid's earlier goals but had to strike late after Xabier Etxeita seemed to have earned the strugglers a priceless point.

The former France international has now scored against all 34 teams he has faced in LaLiga, with his tally this season standing at 13. 

Strikers including Harry Kane, Luis Suarez, Robert Lewandowski, Edinson Cavani and even Cristiano Ronaldo may claim otherwise, but Odriozola feels Benzema is the world's best of his type.

"Karim has an incredible quality," the full-back told Real Madrid TV. "I always say that he is the best 'number nine' in the world and he has shown it again."

Zinedine Zidane's side were laboured at times, making hard work of beating a team who look destined for relegation.

Odriozola conceded there was plenty of room for improvement, but was content to take the points which moved them to within two of rivals Atletico Madrid in second. 

"There are things that need to be improved, we won and that is what is important. We put everything on the field to make things go better in the second half," he said.

"The first one has cost us, many losses [of possession], it gave them a boost. We have managed to correct them, the team has worked well, we have not had the brilliance, but the important thing was to win.

"We have to congratulate Huesca, who, being in the situation they are in, have made a great match."

Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Odriozola: I'm in love with Benzema, he's the best number nine in the world
