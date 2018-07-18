Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Odriozola excited by Lopetegui reunion at Real Madrid

Omnisport
NEWS
News
724   //    18 Jul 2018, 23:44 IST
Alvaro Odriozola - cropped
Spain right-back Alvaro Odriozola.

New Real Madrid signing Alvaro Odriozola has resolved to repay the faith Julen Lopetegui showed when he made him a surprise member of Spain's World Cup squad.

Right-back Odriozola, 22, was presented to Madrid fans on Wednesday after completing a reported €40million move from Real Sociedad, for whom he made 35 LaLiga appearances last season.

His arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu sees him link-up with former Spain coach Lopetegui, who selected the defender ahead of Sergi Roberto and Hector Bellerin for his 23-man squad for Russia.

Lopetegui was ultimately removed on the eve of the tournament for failing to inform the Royal Spanish Football Federation of his agreement with Madrid, a saga that has not affected his reputation in Odriozola's eyes.

"I'm eternally grateful to him for giving me the opportunity to play at a World Cup and I'm very happy that he's my coach," Odriozola said.

"I've been with him this morning and he's conveyed to me that I am going to have all the confidence in the world, that I have to give my best and that it's a big club with extremely high demands, which is why half measures are not worth it.

"He's a specialist in transmitting his message to the group."

Lopetegui's appointment at Madrid heralds a new chapter for the European champions, after Zinedine Zidane's decision to step down at the end of last season.

The most significant change since Zidane's exit has been the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, which Odriozola views as an opportunity for the team to start afresh.

"He's a Real Madrid legend. We have a lot of respect for him," he said of the Portugal superstar.

"But we must look to the future; a new era begins. In the changing room we've got the best in the world and it'll be a very nice experience."

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
3 reasons why Alvaro Odriozola is a smart signing for...
RELATED STORY
3 things that will happen at Real Madrid under Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
What does Alvaro Odriozola's signing mean for Real Madrid? 
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Real Madrid to sign Odriozola for reported...
RELATED STORY
3 Real Madrid players who could shine under Julen Lopetegui 
RELATED STORY
Familiarity with demands of Real Madrid an advantage –...
RELATED STORY
5 Interesting facts about Real Madrid’s new manager:...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid yet to call about Odriozola, says Sociedad...
RELATED STORY
Odriozola ignoring talk of €40m Real Madrid move
RELATED STORY
3 signings Julen Lopetegui should make at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us