OH Leuven mourn 'humble and generous' Srivaddhanaprabha

Tributes to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha at the King Power Stadium

Belgian football club OH Leuven have paid tribute to their late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died when his helicopter crashed outside Leicester City's stadium on Saturday.

Srivaddhanaprabha bankrolled Leicester's incredible Premier League title triumph in 2015-16 and expanded his footballing portfolio last May by taking over Leuven, who play in Belgian First Division B – the country's second tier.

Leicester confirmed on Sunday that Thai billionaire Srivaddhanaprabha and the other four people on board his aircraft were killed when it came down in a car park outside the King Power Stadium, around an hour after the 1-1 Premier League draw against West Ham.

"Our first thoughts go to the Srivaddhanaprabha family and the families of everyone on board the helicopter," read a statement on Leuven's website.

"This is an unbelievable loss for the supporters of both clubs within King Power's football family.

"Khun Vichai was not only a warm and humble man, but also very generous to everyone who crossed his path.

"Although his journey with Oud-Heverlee Leuven was only just beginning, his vision for the club will be protected and executed."

Former Leicester manager Nigel Pearson, who worked under Srivaddhanaprabha at the English club until the end of the 2014-15 season, was appointed as Leuven head coach last September.