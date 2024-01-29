OH Leuven vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | January 31, 2024

OH Leuven host Genk at the Den Dreef Stadium on Wednesday (January 31) in the Jupiler Pro League.

The hosts have endured a difficult campaign. Leuven drew goalless with Kortrijk in their last game, managing just one shot on target. They are 15th in the league with 18 points from 22 games.

Genk, meanwhile, have had a largely underwhelming campaign but remain in contention for continental football. They drew 1-1 with Sint-Truidense last time out. They started brightly with Yira Collins Sor giving them an early lead before a tense second-half saw Wouter Vrancken's men reduced to nine and Sint-Truidense squander a penalty late on before equalising.

Genk are fifth in the Pro League with 36 points.

OH Leuven vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 17 meetings, Leuven have won just once and lost 12 times.

Genk have won their last four games in the fixture.

Leuven are without a clean sheet in the fixture.

Genk have conceded 22 goals in the league. Only Club Brugge (18) have conceded more.

All but one of Leuven's four league wins this season have come at home.

OH Leuven vs Genk Prediction

Leuven are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their last seven outings. They have lost four of their last six home games.

Genk, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back draws and have lost one of their last seven games across competitions. They have performed below expectations on the road recently but should do enough to come out on top.

Prediction: OH Leuven 1-2 Genk

OH Leuven vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Genk

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of their last seven meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in seven of their last nine league matchups.)