Old but gold – Ribery double breaks Bayern Munich record

Omnisport
NEWS
News
62   //    23 Dec 2018, 01:57 IST
Ribery - cropped
Franck Ribery celebrates his second goal against Eintracht Frankfurt

Franck Ribery became the oldest Bayern Munich player to score more than one goal in a Bundesliga game after he netted twice in a 3-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Aged 35 years and 259 days, the former France international slotted in Bayern's opener midway through the first half before adding a second with a scuffed finish late on.

Saturday's performance could have been even more memorable for Ribery, had Robert Lewandowski not failed to control the veteran's pass at the culmination of a superb run.

Bayern's win was capped off in style in the 89th minute with Rafinha's fortuitous effort making it 3-0, which also brought up a record for coach Niko Kovac.

The Bundesliga champions have now won their last five league fixtures, and it is the first time Kovac – in his either his playing or managerial career – has claimed five successive wins in Germany's top division.

The victory means Bayern end 2018 six points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund, and three above third-place Borussia Monchengladbach.

