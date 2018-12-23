Old but gold – Ribery double breaks Bayern Munich record

Franck Ribery celebrates his second goal against Eintracht Frankfurt

Franck Ribery became the oldest Bayern Munich player to score more than one goal in a Bundesliga game after he netted twice in a 3-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Aged 35 years and 259 days, the former France international slotted in Bayern's opener midway through the first half before adding a second with a scuffed finish late on.

Saturday's performance could have been even more memorable for Ribery, had Robert Lewandowski not failed to control the veteran's pass at the culmination of a superb run.

Bayern's win was capped off in style in the 89th minute with Rafinha's fortuitous effort making it 3-0, which also brought up a record for coach Niko Kovac.

2 - @FranckRibery is the oldest player of @FCBayernEN (35 years, 259 days) to score more than one goal in a Bundesliga game. Grandseigneur. #SGEFCB pic.twitter.com/g2zyFpL2O7 — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) December 22, 2018

The Bundesliga champions have now won their last five league fixtures, and it is the first time Kovac – in his either his playing or managerial career – has claimed five successive wins in Germany's top division.

The victory means Bayern end 2018 six points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund, and three above third-place Borussia Monchengladbach.

