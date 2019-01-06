×
Oldham, Barnet produce big upsets in FA Cup

Associated Press
11   //    06 Jan 2019, 21:47 IST
AP Image

The FA Cup delivered two big shocks in the third round on Sunday as Premier League team Fulham was humiliated by fourth-tier Oldham and non-league side Barnet beat Sheffield United despite a gap of 84 places in English soccer's pyramid.

There was no so-called "giant-killing" at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium, though, with the Premier League champions sweeping aside second-tier Rotherham in a 7-0 win in Pep Guardiola's biggest victory in charge of the club.

Oldham came from behind to win 2-1 at Fulham, a new low for the team managed by Claudio Ranieri which is fighting relegation in the Premier League.

Sheffield United, in third place in the second-tier League Championship, could end up replacing Fulham in the top flight but the clubs were united in misery on Sunday after United lost 1-0 at home to Barnet, which plays in the fifth-tier National League. Barnet is currently managed by Darren Currie, the nephew of Sheffield United great Tony Currie.

Sixth-tier Woking, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, lost 2-0 at home to Watford, and there were also wins for Queens Park Rangers, Doncaster and Millwall.

