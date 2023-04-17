Olimpia vs Patronato Prediction and Betting Tips | April 18, 2023

Olimpia entertain Patronato at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco in the CONMEBOL Libertadores on Tuesday (April 18).

The hosts survived their Group H campaign opener against Peruvian side Melgar in Arequipa. The clash ended 1-1, handing the Paraguayan champions a crucial point away from home. They will hope to maintain that momentum against Patronato, banking on home advantage.

El Decano, though, are in shaky form. They enter this meeting off a 1-0 home defeat to Nacional Asuncion in the top flight. That was their second straight loss and third in five games. Olimpia are yet to meet Patronato before.

Meanwhile, Patronato were beaten 2-1 at home by Colombian team Atletico Nacional, who erased the Argentine side’s two-minute opener with a brace from Pabon. In their next two games ended, they lost 2-0 to Defensores de Belgrano and drew 1-1 with Estudiantes Río Cuarto at home.

Patron compete in the second tier - Primera Nacional - following their relegation from the Argentine Primera Division last year. It’s unclear how much motivation that could provide in their continental campaign. With just one win in five away games, Patronato may struggle in Asuncion.

Olimpia vs Patronato Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Olimpia have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home games.

The hosts have scored nine goals and conceded four in their last five home games.

Olimpia have won the CONMEBOL Libertadores thrice and have been runners-up four times while Patronato are yet to win the title.

Patronato have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five away outings.

Olimpia have won once, draw once and lost thrice in their last five games, the same as Patronato in the said period.

Form Guide: Olimpia – L-L-W-D-L; Patronato – D-L-L-W-L.

Olimpia vs Patronato Prediction

The hosts are struggling with injury concerns, with three players sidelined, including top scorer Derlis Gonzalez (four goals) and central defender Saul Salcedo.

However, Facundo Brurera remains the side’s main attacking threats. He boasts three goals and two assists. Fernando Cardozo and Brian Montenegro have scored three times apiece.

Meanwhile, Jorge Valdez Chamorro leads the visitors with three goals and one assist. Damian Arce, Enzo Diaz and Juan Cruz Esquivel have netted twice apiece, so Patronato shouldn’t be underestimated. Nevertheless, expect Olimpia to prevail due to their superior quality and home advantage.

Prediction: Olimpia 2-1 Patronato

Olimpia vs Patronato Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Olimpia

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Olimpia to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Patronato to score - Yes

