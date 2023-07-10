Olimpija Ljubljana vs Valmiera Prediction and Betting Tips | July 11, 2023 

Olimpija Ljubljana welcome Valmiera to Stadion Stozice for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifying tie on Tuesday (July 11).

The hosts booked their spot in the qualifiers as champions of the Slovenian Prva Liga, while Valmiera qualified as champions of the Latvian Virsliga.

Olimpija are coming off a 4-1 win over Rudar in a friendly last week. They have not been in competitive action since falling to a 2-0 defeat against Celje in May. Valmiera, meanwhile, went on a rampage in a 6-0 victory over Tukums in the league. Five players got on the scoresheet, with Gustavo Silva bagging a brace in the rout.

They will now turn their attention to the continent as they aim to qualify for the Champions League. The winner of the tie will face either Ballkani or Ludogorets in the second qualifying round.

Olimpija Ljubljana vs Valmiera Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Eight of Valmiera's last 11 games have produced less than three goals.

Six of Olimpija's last seven competitive games have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Valmiera have won just one of their last seven away games across competitions, losing four.

Olimpija are seeking to qualify for the group stage of a European competition for the first time.

Valmiera have not won a game in Europe, having lost four and drawn one of their last five qualifying games.

Olimpija Ljubljana vs Valmiera Prediction

Olimpija are seeking to qualify for the group stage of a European competition for the first time. Their chances have been boosted by being drawn against a side with even less continental pedigree.

Valmiera won a maiden league crown last term and will hope to keep their stock improving by springing upsets on the continent. The Latvian side have not maintained the same standards in the league this term, but their comfortable win last week will leave them full of confidence heading to Ljubljana.

Nevertheless, expect Olimpija to claim a comfortable win, with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Olimpija Ljubljana 3-1 Valmiera

Olimpija Ljubljana vs Valmiera Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Olimpija to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Olimpija to score over 1.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes