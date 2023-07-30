Olimpija vs Ludogorets Prediction and Betting Tips | August 1, 2023 

Olimpija host Ludogorets at the Stozice Stadium on Tuesday (August 1) in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round.

The hosts enjoyed a memorable campaign last season, winning the Slovenian Prva Liga for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign and third time overall. Olimpija returned to the Champions League qualifiers with a 4-2 aggregate win over Latvian outfit Valmiera in the first qualifying round.

Ludogorets, meanwhile, continued their domination of Bulgarian football last season, winning a 12th consecutive Parva Liga title. They beat Kosovan side Ballkani 4-2 on aggregate on their return to the Champions League qualifiers, losing the first leg 2-0 before winning the return 4-0.

Olimpija and Ludogorets drew 1-1 in the first leg clash last week. Former Northampton Town man Timi Elsnik bagged the opener for Olimpija before Bulgarian international Dominik Yankov got on the scoresheet just before the interval to draw the Eagles level.

Olimpija vs Ludogorets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two teams, after their first-leg clash.

Ludogorets have had five competitive meetings against Slovenian opposition, winning one and drawing the others.

The hosts have kept one clean sheet in seven games across competitions.

The Eagles picked up 42 points on the road in the Parva Liga last season, the most in the competition.

Olimpija were the second-highest-scoring side in the Slovenian top flight last season, netting 60 times.

Ludogorets have scored in all but one of their last 25 games.

Olimpija vs Ludogorets Prediction

Olimpija's latest result snapped a run of back-to-back winless outings. They have won all but one of their last nine competitive games at home.

Ludogorets, meanwhile, are on a three-game unbeaten run and have lost just two games since March. They are the stronger side and should come out on top.

Prediction: Olimpija 1-2 Ludogorets

Olimpija vs Ludogorets Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ludogorets

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of Ludogorets' last four games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of Olimpija's last seven games.)