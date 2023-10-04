Olimpija vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5, 2023 

Olimpija and Slovan Bratislava battle in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (October 5).

The hosts are coming off a routine 2-0 win at Rogaska in the Slovenian Prva Liga on Sunday. A dramatic end to the game saw Rui Pedro and Raul Florucz score injury-time goals to guide Olimpija to victory.

Slovan, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Zlate Moravce – Vrable with a 3-0 away win in the Slovak Super Liga. Marko Tolic scored a brace to help his side claim all three points.

They will now channel their attention back to the continent, where their opening Conference League game saw them beat Klaksvik 2-1 at home. Olimpija, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat at Lille.

The defeat left the Slovenian side at the bottom of Group A, while Slovan are second.

Olimpija vs Slovan Bratislava Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides. They have squared off in two friendlies before, with Slovan winning both 2-1.

Slovan have won six of their last seven games across competitions and are on a four-game winning streak.

Seven of Olimpija's last nine home games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

In four of five away Conference League games in which they have scored, Slovan's opening goal came inside 20 minutes.

Slovan's last seven away games across competitions have produced at least three, with five games seeing both sides scoring.

Olimpija vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction

Olimpija are making their debut in the group stage of a European club competition and will look to register their first win to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Slovan, meanwhile, started their campaign on a positive note. Another win will take the Slovakian champions one step closer to the knockouts.

Both sides tend to be expansive in their play, so there could be plenty of goalmouth action. Nevertheless, expect the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Olimpija 2-2 Slovan

Olimpija vs Slovan Bratislava Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score Over 1.5 goals