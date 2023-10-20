Olivais vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21, 2023 

Sporting Lisbon visit the Estadio Jose Gomes on Saturday (October 21) to face Olivais in the Taca de Portugal third round, in their first game after the international break.

The Lions were last in action on October 9 against Arouca in the Primeira Liga, winning a nail-biting clash 2-1 at home as both sides were reduced to 10 men. With seven wins and a draw from eight league games, Lisbon are atop the league table with 22 points, one ahead of Benfica.

Ruben Amorim's side will now aim to channel this momentum into the cup against Olivais, who have navigated through two rounds to reach here. In the first round of the cup, the Lisbon minnows beat Real SC 2-1 on the road before a 3-1 defeat of Sandinenses in another away win.

Now away to a traditional Portuguese giant, Olivais will look to cause a major upset and continue their unlikely campaign but have the odds firmly stacked against them.

Olivais vs Sporting Lisbon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first game between the two sides.

Sporting went out in the third round of the Taca de Portugal last year and could see back-to-back exits at the same stage for the first time.

Olivais are in the third round of the cup for the first time since the 2008-09 season, when they went out in the Round of 16.

Sporting have won five of their last six games, losing once.

Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres has scored in their last three games, netting four.

Sporting have won four of their five away games this season, drawing once (1-1 vs Braga in the league).

Olivais vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

After back-to-back away wins in the cup, Olivais will be full of confidence and could come flying out of the blocks to push their mighty visitors on the back foot. Sporting, though, should have enough in the tank to win.

Prediction: Olivais 0-2 Sporting

Olivais vs Sporting Lisbon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes