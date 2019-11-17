×
Olmo leaves door open to Barcelona return

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17 Nov 2019, 20:10 IST
daniolmo-cropped
Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Dani Olmo

Barcelona academy product Dani Olmo did not rule out a return to Camp Nou after his impressive form for Dinamo Zagreb led to speculation that the Spanish champions could seek to re-sign him.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has scored two goals in six league appearances for Dinamo this season, but it was his performances in Spain's European Under-21 Championship triumph that helped propel him into contention for a transfer to LaLiga.

Olmo netted three times to help Spain's young players to glory and his form in big games has continue in the Champions League, with four goals in nine appearances for a Dinamo side still in contention to reach the knockout stages.

Asked whether his displays might carry him back to Spain, Olmo told Sport: "I hope I can come back, but we've just started the season really well.

"We're doing well in the Champions League. There are two games left and we depend on ourselves to get through. There's a lot of work to be done. 

"The Champions League is a shop window for all young players, especially if you're in a smaller league like Croatia."

Olmo did not make a senior appearance for Barcelona before joining Dinamo as a 17-year-old, but he paid tribute to the training academy at La Masia for giving him strong foundations.

On the speculation over a possible transfer back to Catalonia, Olmo said: "We will see what happens.

"I don't close the door on any club, but I'm a Dinamo player, what happens with Dinamo, we will see.

"Barcelona's style: touch, movement - that's added to what I have learned in Croatia.

"They've made me the player I am now."

