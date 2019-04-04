×
Olsen backs De Ligt for Manchester United move

Omnisport
NEWS
News
219   //    04 Apr 2019, 19:58 IST
matthijsdeligt - cropped
Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt would be a great acquisition for Manchester United or any of Europe's top clubs, according to former Denmark international Jesper Olsen.

De Ligt has been heavily linked with a move away from Ajax at the end of the season, following in the footsteps of Frenkie de Jong, who will join Barcelona.

Barca, Juventus and United are all reportedly vying for De Ligt's signature, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thought to be keen to strengthen his defensive options for next season.

Former Ajax and United winger Olsen believes De Ligt would be an ideal signing at Old Trafford, even though he is only 19.

"No doubt about it [he could play for United]," Olsen told Omnisport.

"Playing at Ajax, you have to be a quality player. So of course he could [play for United], no doubt about it. He could fit into any top team at the moment."

He added: "I think nowadays the top clubs are very much of the same belief in how you play…they like to be in control of the game.

"So as long as he goes to one of those clubs, I think a player of [his] calibre would fit in in most teams."

