×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Olsen: Fearless Ajax can win Champions League

Omnisport
NEWS
News
47   //    08 Apr 2019, 13:32 IST
Ajax-cropped
Ajax celebrate their win over Real Madrid in the Champions League

Former Ajax winger Jesper Olsen believes the Dutch giants can win the Champions League this season as they prepare for a quarter-final showdown with Juventus.

Ajax have emerged as a serious contender in Europe's premier club competition after sensationally eliminating three-time reigning champions Real Madrid in the round of 16.

Led by Dusan Tadic, Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong, Ajax sent shockwaves through the Champions League after blitzing Madrid 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu to seal an unforgettable 5-3 aggregate triumph in March.

Not since 1994-95 and the golden generation of Edwin van der Sar, Clarence Seedorf and Patrick Kluivert have Ajax reigned supreme in Europe but Olsen – who won two Eredivisie titles and the KNVB Cup during his three years in Amsterdam in the 1980s – thinks Erik ten Hag's fearless side can follow in their footsteps.

Asked if Ajax can win the Champions League this season, Olsen told Omnisport: "Why not? That's why you're there.

"[There are] a lot of different things at this level, you only have two games, some other things come into it in, maybe a bit of luck.

"I think they're capable of it [winning the tournament], of course. Their youth, they're not afraid of anything but that can also work against you."

Olsen, who later moved to Manchester United, added: "Having played for Ajax many years ago, it's fantastic to watch what they're doing.

Advertisement

"The youth is a different kind of temperament. They're not afraid and have a go. The last results against Real Madrid were fantastic.

"Especially for a smaller country to deliver that kind of performance at this level was brilliant."

Standing in the way of Ajax and the semi-finals are Italian champions Juventus, who will make the trip to Amsterdam for Wednesday's first leg.

Juve – led by Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick – completed a memorable comeback to upstage Atletico Madrid in the last 16 as they eye their first Champions League title since the 1995-96 season.

"If you look at who [Ajax] have already played against and the results, I don't think they have to be afraid of anybody at this stage," added Olsen, referring to Ajax's two draws against German giants Bayern Munich during the group phase.

"I like the way they play. They stand for the football we like to watch - attacking and aggressive, and also tactically clear in what they do. I'm looking forward to it because the Italians are always organised and well set-up defensively. It will be very interesting to see."

Omnisport
NEWS
UEFA Champions League news: Juventus have Ronaldo but we believe we can continue making history, says Ajax defender
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid vs Ajax Amsterdam: 3 reasons why Ajax can win | UEFA Champions League 2018-19 
RELATED STORY
Olsen backs De Ligt for Manchester United move
RELATED STORY
If Pogba wants to leave Man Utd, he should go - Olsen
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 reasons why Ajax could still win their tie at Santiago Bernabeu
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Real Madrid can win the UEFA Champions League this season
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo on track to face Ajax in Champions League
RELATED STORY
'Juventus can beat Ajax without Cristiano Ronaldo', says Andrea Pirlo
RELATED STORY
Ajax vs Juventus Preview: UEFA Champions League match preview, 4 reasons why Ajax may pull off a surprise win 
RELATED STORY
Olsen backs Solskjaer after bringing 'enjoyable football' back to United
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us