Olympiacos vs TSC Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14, 2023 

Olympiacos host TSC at the Georgios Karaiskakis on Thursday (December 14) in their final group-stage game of the UEFA Europa League.

The hosts have endured a highly underwhelming continental campaign and are out of the running for the knockouts. Olympiacos lost 5-0 to Bundesliga side Freiburg in their last group game, conceding four times in the first half.

Olympiacos are third in their group with four points from five games and need to avoid defeat to guarantee a spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs.

TSC, meanwhile, have had a perhaps unsurprisingly difficult time in their debut Europa League campaign and are all but out of the continental stage. They lost 1-0 to West Ham United last time out in the competition, conceding a late winner.

The visitors are rock-bottom in Group A with one point from an obtainable 15 and must win in Greece to secure a Conference League playoff spot.

Olympiacos vs TSC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between Olympiacos and TSC, with their first meeting ending 2-2 in October.

Olympiacos have had nine meetings against Serbian opposition in Europe, winning thrice and losing twice.

TSC have the worst defensive record in Group A, conceding 14 times.

Olympiacos have kept one clean sheet in six games across competitions.

Olympiacos vs TSC Prediction

Olympiacos are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won two of their last six games. They have, however, won two of their last three home games.

TSC, meanwhile, are on a run of consecutive unbeaten outings and have lost one of their last four games. They have performed fairly well on the road recently but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition.

Prediction: Olympiacos 3-0 TSC

Olympiacos vs TSC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Olympiacos

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Olympiacos' last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of TSC's last seven games.)