Olympique Lyonnais vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10, 2023 

Olympique Lyonnais host Toulouse at the Groupama Stadium on Sunday (December 10) in Ligue 1.

The hosts have endured an abysmal campaign, starring at the prospect of relegation after winning just once all season. Lyon lost 3-0 to Olympique Marseille in their last game, managing just one shot on target, and are rock-bottom in the standings with seven points from 14 games.

Toulouse, meanwhile, have also struggled this season despite a series of strong performances on the continent. They drew 1-1 with Lorient last time out, conceding a late equaliser.

Olympique Lyonnais vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 82 meetings between the two sides, with Lyon leading 38-23.

Lyon are unbeaten in 14 games in the fixture.

Toulouse are without a clean sheet in 15 games in the fixture since 2014.

Lyon have scored 11 league goals this season. Only Clermont Foot (9) have scored fewer.

Four of Toulouse's five league defeats this season have come on the road.

Les Gones have the worst defensive record in the top flight this season, conceding 27 times.

Olympique Lyonnais vs Toulouse Prediction

Lyon are on a three-game losing streak and have won just once all season. They are the only side in Ligue 1 this season without a home win.

Toulouse, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back draws and have won just one of their last 10 games across competitions. They are winless in nine away games but should pick up a point against a struggling Lyon outfit.

Prediction: Lyon 2-2 Toulouse

Olympique Lyonnais vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of their last seven meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last seven matchups.)