Olympique Lyonnais vs Valenciennes Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2, 2024 

Olympique Lyonnais host Valenciennes at the Groupama Stadium on Tuesday (April 2) in the Coupe de France semifinals.

The hosts are in good form in the league and will look to carry that momentum onto the domestic cup. They beat fellow top-flight outfit Strasbourg in the quarterfinals on penalties in February following out a goalless draw.

Lyon are five-time winners of the Coupe de France, last winning the trophy in the 2007-08 campaign. They lost 1-0 by Nantes at this stage of the tournament last season.

Valenciennes, meanwhile, are battling for survival in the second tier. They beat Rouen on penalties in the previous round after a 1-1 draw.

Olympique Lyonnais vs Valenciennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 62 meetings between Lyon and Valenciennes, who trail 27-13.

The two sides last faced off in Ligue 1 in April 2014, which Les Gones won 2-1.

Lyon are unbeaten in five games in the fixture.

Valenciennes are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture.

Les Atheniens have eight points on the road in Ligue 2 this season, the fewest in the competition..

Olympique Lyonnais vs Valenciennes Prediction

Lyon are on a three-game unbeaten streak and have lost one of their last 10 games across competitions. They have lost one of their last six home games.

Valenciennes, meanwhile, are on a run of consecutive defeats and have won one of their last eight games. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams coupled with their contrasting forms should see Lyon emerge victorious.

Prediction: Lyon 2-0 Valenciennes

Olympique Lyonnais vs Valenciennes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lyon

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of Lyon's last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in one of Valenciennes' last six games.)