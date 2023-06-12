Oman vs Tajikistan Prediction and Betting Tips | June 14, 2023 

Oman and Tajikistan lock horns at the Pakhtakor Central Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan for their second game in the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup on Wednesday (June 14).

Neither team won their opening game and will look to make amends, as their hopes of reaching the final is on the line.

Tajikistan played out a 1-1 draw with Turkmenistan on matchday one as Nuriddin Khamrokulov equalised in the 87th minute after Myrat Annaýew had put the Greens in front 12 minutes into the second half.

Manager Petar Segrt may stick with the same XI for their second cup game, but Khamrokulov will be vying for a start after his game-saving heroics on Sunday. Mukhammadzhon Rakhimov, who has 44 caps, is another player who could be thrown into the starting lineup for Wednesday's clash.

Oman, meanwhile, were soundly beaten 3-0 by co-hosts Uzbekistan in their opening game.

Al-Nassr star Jaloliddin Masharipov broke the deadlock in the seventh minute before doubling their advantage 17 minutes later. In the penultimate minute of normal time, Khojiakbar Alijonov added a third to widen the scoreline as the Reds were comprehensively defeated.

Oman manager Branko Ivankovic could make a few changes after such a heavy loss, with Rabia Al-Alawi potentially coming in place of Jameel Al-Yahmadi. In the goalkeeper's position, Ahmed Al-Rawahi and Faiz Al-Rushaidi are gunning to come in place of Ibrahim Al-Mukhaini, who conceded thrice last time out.

Oman vs Tajikistan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five clashes between the two sides, with Oman winning thrice over Tajikistan and losing once.

Oman are on a three-game winning run over Tajikistan.

Oman and Tajikistan last met in December 2018 when the Reds pulled off a 1-0 friendly win.

Oman have lost two of their last three games.

Tajikistan are winless in their last five games but drew four times during this run.

Oman have failed to score just twice in seven games in 2023, although the second time they failed to score was in their last game (3-0 vs Uzbekistan).

Oman vs Tajikistan Prediction

Oman went down in rather meek fashion last time out, but expect them to bounce back here. Tajikistan have a poor record to Oman in recent years but could sit deep to eke out a point.

Prediction: Oman 2-2 Tajikistan

Oman vs Tajikistan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

