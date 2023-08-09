Omonia vs Midtjylland Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10, 2023

Omonia host Midtjylland at NEO GSP in the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday (August 10).

Omonia had a rather smooth ride in the second qualifying round, thrashing Gabala of Azerbaijan 7-3. That success came as a consolation following their defeat in the Cypriot Super Cup against Aris Limassol mid-last month.

The hosts have turned their focus to the Conference League. The Queen did not participate in the competition last season. They made their debut in the inaugural season in 2021–22, reaching the group stage before crashing out. Omonia will hope to fare better in the current edition following their impressive second qualifying round win.

Midtjylland, meanwhile, beat Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg 3-2 on aggregate to book their place in the third qualifying round. It was a hotly contested tie that stretched into extra time in the second leg, where Midtjylland netted the clincher in the 112th minute. The Danish club owe their success in large part to goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

Ulvene qualified directly for the Europa Conference League second qualifying round as playoff winners of the Danish Superliga last season. They made their Conference League debut in 2021-22 but failed to get past the knockout playoffs. Midtjylland will hope to avoid a third straight defeat on the road as they head for Nicosia.

Omonia vs Midtjylland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Omonia have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home games.

The hosts have scored 12 goals and conceded seven in their last five games.

Omonia have played eight games in the Europa Conference League, winning two, as opposed to four games and two wins in the competition for Midtjylland.

Midtjylland have won twice and lost thrice in their last five road outings.

Omonia have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games, while Midtjylland have won thrice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Omonia: W-W-L-W-D; Midtjylland: L-L-W-W-W

Omonia vs Midtjylland Prediction

Ukrainian midfielder Roman Bezus has been a game-changer for Omonia. He scored five times in the second qualifying round and remains their number-one attacking threat.

Meanwhile, Midtjylland’s top scorers of last season, Gustav Isaken and Andres Dreyer, have left. However, Henrik Dalsgaard and Edward Chilufya have contributed with goals and assists.

Expect Omonia to come out on top due to their better form and home advantage.

Prediction: Omonia 3-1 Midtjylland

Omonia vs Midtjylland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Omonia

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Omonia to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Midtjylland to score - Yes