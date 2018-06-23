Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

On your bike! Iceland physio sent home after cycling accident

With defeat to Nigeria leaving their World Cup qualification hopes hanging by a thread, Iceland have lost their physio to injury.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 23 Jun 2018, 16:24 IST
222
Hordur Magnusson
Iceland's Hordur Magnusson

Iceland's World Cup hopes have been dealt a further blow with their physio having to return home due to injury.

The nation's chances of progressing already hung in the balance following a 2-0 defeat to Nigeria on Friday, while the calf problem picked up by Burnley winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson was a further blow.

But they will have to make do without team physio Petur Orn Gunnarsson after he suffered a hand injury in a cycling accident.

"The hope is for Peter to return to work during Iceland's participation," the Football Association of Iceland said.

Gunnarsson's injury has echoes of the shoulder problem sustained by England head coach Gareth Southgate while running in Repino.

Unlike Gunnarsson, Southgate has been able to remain with his team at the World Cup.

Iceland must beat Group D leaders Croatia in their final match to have any chance of overtaking Nigeria in second place.

World Cup 2018: Argentina vs Iceland, 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Column: In Iceland, packing salt to face Messi at World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup: 5 Stars Who Were Sent Home in Disgrace by...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Iceland, Mexico and Switzerland showcase...
RELATED STORY
Nigeria needs win against Iceland after opening defeat
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Nigeria 2-0 Iceland - 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Nigeria defeat Iceland to better...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The best and worst players from Nigeria v...
RELATED STORY
England: Time to bring the Trophy Home?
RELATED STORY
Iceland qualification is no miracle - Hallgrimsson
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us