Only Liverpool know real reason – Fekir unsure why Reds move collapsed

Omnisport
NEWS
News
595   //    25 Aug 2018, 06:32 IST
Lyon star Nabil Fekir

Nabil Fekir cannot understand why his transfer to Liverpool failed to materialise, though the Lyon star insisted it is "ancient history" as he talked up the possibility of a contract extension.

World Cup winner and France international Fekir was on the verge of joining Liverpool before the Premier League side backed out of negotiations amid doubts over the 25-year-old's fitness, according to reports.

Fekir is unsure why the move collapsed but the attacker has moved on after coming off the bench in Lyon's 2-0 Ligue 1 victory against Strasbourg on Friday.

"My future? I am Lyonnais and I will stay. For the extension, we'll see! Why not? I am in Lyon, I am good," Fekir told reporters. 

"It is true that things happened this summer, but there is a new season starting in Lyon and I am very happy to be here. 

"Yes, the missed transfer to Liverpool is totally digested. These are things that happen. It's like that. We must advance. It's ancient history.

"I heard several things. The real reason is that they [Liverpool] only know it."

 

 
