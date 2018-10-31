"Only Messi and I could play at the highest level for more than a decade," says Cristiano Ronaldo

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015

What's the story?

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has acknowledged his longstanding rival Lionel Messi as the only player besides him to be at the top of the game for more than a decade.

In case you didn't know...

The former Real Madrid talisman has been subjected to several comparisons with Barcelona ace Messi for over a decade.

The rivalry between the two has been at the center of football's most hotly-debated conversation.

Both the superstars have had incredibly successful careers, netting record-breaking goals and assists and winning the prestigious Ballon d'Or award a record five times.

While Ronaldo moved to Italian giants Juventus in a hefty £105 million switch, Messi remained at Barcelona.

The heart of the matter

The Portuguese star put aside his rivalry with his Argentine counterpart in a revealing interview with France Football and acknowledged the things that they have achieved over the years.

In the interview, Ronaldo stated that the two aces are way ahead of everyone else in modern football.

The former Manchester United man said, "How many players are capable of playing at the highest level for more than 10 years? You count them on one hand. There are two, Messi and I."

"I know that one day this will end, in four, five, six years… you will find out."

Ronaldo also defended his move to Juventus by stating that it is difficult for a player to be worth as much as he is at his age.

"At my age no player would move to another big club for £100 million."

He added, "At my age, and with respect to those who have done this, they go to China, the Emirates, or India, and finish their career without having to maintain their level."

What's next?

Ronaldo is set to continue his exploits at The Old Lady as the side face Cagliari on Sunday while Messi will remain out of Barcelona's next few fixtures owing to an injury.