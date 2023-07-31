"Only person he's scared of is God" - Fans praise Manchester United new signing for ripping into Harry Maguire during 3-2 Dortmund loss

Manchester United fans have heaped praise on goalkeeper Andre Onana after he shouted at Harry Maguire during the 3-2 loss to Borussia Dortmund. The new signing was not happy with the defender losing the ball and letting the German side get a shot at goal.

Manchester United faced Borussia Dortmund at the Allegiant Stadium in the United States on Sunday night in a pre-season friendly. The Red Devils took the lead through Diogo Dalot, but a quickfire double from Donyell Malen saw BVB go into the break with a 2-1 lead.

Antony helped Erik Ten Hag's side get back on level terms in the 52nd minute to set up an exciting second half. However, the Premier League side could not get on the scoresheet again. Youssoufa Moukoko scored in the 71st minute to win it for the Bundesliga runners-up.

While the result did not go their way, Manchester United fans were delighted to see their keeper commanding and shouting at the defenders for their mistakes. Here's how Twitter reacted:

™️ @MLTONY9 @ManUnitedZone_ It happened minutes ago and I’m still dying laughing

Blessed @oficia_blessed @ManUnitedZone_ Onana said the only person he’s scared of is God

Andre Onana happy to play from the back for Manchester United

Andre Onana has admitted that he is happy to have the ball at his feet and find a pass. He added that he was comfortable with the pressure of controlling the ball inside the box and has backed himself to help the team play out from the back.

In his interview with Manchester United's official website, he said:

"I'm very comfortable playing from the back but it depends. I think the most important thing is to recognise the situation and that's what I do myself: read the situation, especially what the team needs in certain moments. When we play, depending on who we play, sometimes you have the possession and sometimes not, so from there you have to be smart and try to help the team."

He added:

"Because most of the time playing with these players is amazing. I had my first training session with them and it's just amazing the quality here. It's great. I think a lot of the time we will have possession. Sometimes I have to play higher and sometimes I have to drop. It's just the moments and you have to recognise those moments and from there on, we look forward. But I look at myself as a modern goalkeeper, so I can adapt to any situation."

However, Onana was not happy with Maguire's misplaced pass in the defeat to Dortmund and let the former club captain know about it straight away.