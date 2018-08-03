Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Only Sarri wanted me at Chelsea – Higuain feeling the love in Milan

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.66K   //    03 Aug 2018, 19:45 IST
sarri-higuian-cropped
Maurizio Sarri and Gonzalo Higuain during their time at Napoli

Gonzalo Higuain joined AC Milan from Juventus because he felt wanted by everyone at the club, whereas only Maurizio Sarri seemed keen to bring him to Chelsea.

Following Juve's €112million signing of Cristiano Ronaldo in July, Higuain quickly became the subject of transfer speculation, as he was seemingly ushered towards the exit.

Chelsea, now coached by Higuain's former Napoli boss Sarri, appeared to be favourites for a time to sign the striker as a replacement for Alvaro Morata, who struggled in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

But Milan made their move and ultimately secured an initial one-year loan for €18m with an option to buy for €36m, while Mattia Caldara and Leonardo Bonucci swapped clubs – the latter returning to Juve after just a season away.

Higuain has now revealed he had the impression Sarri was the only one at Chelsea pushing for his signature.

"The esteem I have for Sarri is great, but the only person who wanted me at Chelsea was him," Higuain told reporters at his Milan presentation on Friday.

"Instead, here at Milan, everyone wanted me, and this is the most beautiful thing you can hear as a player, that feeling that they really want you. This is why I made my choice to come here."

There had been suggestions that a strained relationship with Massimiliano Allegri was part of the reason Higuain opted to depart, though he insists that is not the case, even if they did not always see eye-to-eye.

"I worked alongside Allegri for a couple of years," Higuain said. "We had differences, but that did not result in me coming here, just the motivation Milan showed me.

"I've a lot of confidence in this team. I enjoyed how they played last season. I have represented clubs who've always aimed to win, and Milan have always aimed to win.

"The aim is to get Milan winning again. I am really happy to be here."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
No concrete offers for Higuain from Chelsea or Milan –...
RELATED STORY
Sarri still waiting for 'the best Morata' as Higuain...
RELATED STORY
5 alternatives to Gonzalo Higuain for Chelsea to look at
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea interested in Juventus defender
RELATED STORY
David Luiz very happy at Chelsea under Sarri
RELATED STORY
Time and Patience essential ingredients for Sarri to...
RELATED STORY
Why Chelsea fans can be optimistic under Sarri
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea in talks to sign Inter Milan star
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Chelsea should sign Gonzalo  Higuain 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Sarri-ball arrives in England
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us