Orlando City vs Cavalry Prediction and Betting Tips | February 28, 2024

Orlando City host Cavalry at the Exploria Stadium on Wednesday (February 28) in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup first round.

The hosts enjoyed a strong pre-season and continued that into the new season. Orlando kicked off their MLS campaign on Sunday with a goalless draw with CF Montreal.

Orlando picked up a dominant 3-0 win in the first leg last week of the Cup. Duncan McGuire opening the scoring midway through the first half before Facundo Torres bagged a brace.

Cavalry, meanwhile, endured a disappointing outing in their Champions Cup debut last week. They kick off their Canadian Premier League campaign in April.

Orlando City vs Cavalry Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

It will be the second meeting between the two sides.

Orlando have kept clean sheets in all but one of their last six competitive outings.

Cavalry were the highest-scoring side in the Canadian top-flight last season, with 46 goals.

Only nine of the Lions' 18 league wins last season came at home.

Orlando (41) had the fourth-best defensive record in the MLS last season.

All but one of the Cavs' five league defeats last season came on the road.

Orlando City vs Cavalry Prediction

Orlando are on a seven-game unbeaten streak and have lost one competitive game since September. They are winless and goalless in two outings at the Exploria Stadium, though.

Cavalry, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have lost three of their last five games. They have performed well on the road recently but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition.

Prediction: Orlando 3-0 Cavalry

Orlando City vs Cavalry Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Orlando

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of Cavalry's last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of Orlando's last four games.)