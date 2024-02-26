Orlando City vs Cavalry Prediction and Betting Tips | February 28, 2024

Orlando City host Cavalry at the Exploria Stadium on Wednesday (February 28) in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup first round.
The hosts enjoyed a strong pre-season and continued that into the new season. Orlando kicked off their MLS campaign on Sunday with a goalless draw with CF Montreal.
Orlando picked up a dominant 3-0 win in the first leg last week of the Cup. Duncan McGuire opening the scoring midway through the first half before Facundo Torres bagged a brace.
Cavalry, meanwhile, endured a disappointing outing in their Champions Cup debut last week. They kick off their Canadian Premier League campaign in April.
Orlando City vs Cavalry Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- It will be the second meeting between the two sides.
- Orlando have kept clean sheets in all but one of their last six competitive outings.
- Cavalry were the highest-scoring side in the Canadian top-flight last season, with 46 goals.
- Only nine of the Lions' 18 league wins last season came at home.
- Orlando (41) had the fourth-best defensive record in the MLS last season.
- All but one of the Cavs' five league defeats last season came on the road.
Orlando City vs Cavalry Prediction
Orlando are on a seven-game unbeaten streak and have lost one competitive game since September. They are winless and goalless in two outings at the Exploria Stadium, though.
Cavalry, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have lost three of their last five games. They have performed well on the road recently but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition.
Prediction: Orlando 3-0 Cavalry
Orlando City vs Cavalry Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Orlando
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of Cavalry's last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of Orlando's last four games.)