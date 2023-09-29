Orlando City vs Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30, 2023 

Orlando City host Montreal at the Exploria Stadium on Saturday (September 30) in the MLS, looking to return to winning ways for the first time in three games.

After going five games without a loss, Orlando fell to a 2-0 defeat to New York City FC on September 20, That was followed by a 1-1 draw to Inter Miami on Sunday, with Duncan McGuire equalising in the 66th minute for the Lions.

With 51 points in the bag from 30 games, Orlando are second in the Eastern Conference, trailing leaders Cincinnati by 11 points.

Montreal, though, are down in eighth position with just 11 wins and 37 points in 30 games. The Canadian outfit is also coming off the back of a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Atlanta United last weekend.

Xande Silva and Thiago Almada put the hosts 2-0 up after 33 minutes before Ahmed Hamdi pulled one back for Montreal in the 40th minute. In the second half, Atlanta added two more goals through Giorgos Giakoumakis and Edwin Mosquera after Ahmed Hamdi had reduced arrears.

Adding insult to injury was Joel Waterman's sending off in the 87th minute, moments before Mosquera's goal.

Orlando City vs Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 21 clashes between the two sides, with Montreal winning 10 and losing eight.

Montreal have won their last three clashes with Orlando, all at home: 4-1 in May 2022, 2-0 in October 2022 and 2-0 in May 2023.

Montreal haven't lost in two visits to Orlando: 2-0 in February 2022 and 1-1 in October 2021,

Montreal are winless in five MLS games, losing their last two away games: 2-0 vs New York City and 4-1 vs Atlanta United.

Orlando City vs Montreal Prediction

Neither side are in good form, especially Montreal. Although the Canadian side hsa a good head-to-head record against Orlando in recent clashes, a low-scoring draw is a more likely option.

Prediction: Orlando 1-1 Montreal

Orlando City vs Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes