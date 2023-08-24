Orlando vs St. Louis Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26, 2023 

Orlando lock horns with St. Louis at the Exploria Stadium in the MLS on Saturday (August 26), as both sides look to extend their winning run to three games.

Having lost in the Round of 32 of the Leagues Cup, Orlando recovered to beat Chicago Fire 3-1 in their first league game since then. Before heading into the cup, the Lions had beaten Atlanta United 2-1, making it back-to-back wins since a 4-0 loss to Real Salt Lake in July. With 40 points from 24 games, Orlando are fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, St. Louis have also registered consecutive wins, beating Inter Miami 3-0 before the start of the cup and then a 6-3 drubbing of Austin post the cup. That helped them consolidate their position atop the Western Conference, with at least four points more than any other side.

However, in the cup, Bradley Carnell's side flattered to deceive big time, going out in the group stage after losing both games. Columbus Crew beat them 2-1 in the first game before they were hammered 4-0 by Club America.

Orlando vs St. Louis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first competitive clash between the two sides.

St. Louis have scored nine goals in their last two MLS games: 3 vs Inter Miami and 6 vs Austin.

St. Louis have conceded at least thrice in their last two games: 4 vs Club America and 3 vs St. Louis.

Orlando have conceded in their last six games across competitions

Orlando have scored three goals in two of their last three games: vs Santos Laguna in the Leagues Cup and vs Chicago Fire in the MLS.

St. Louis have won five of their last six MLS games.

Orlando vs St. Louis Prediction

Both teams are in a good run in the league. Orlando are unbeaten at home in seven games, which will give them confidence, but St. Louis have been on fire recently. That could mean an entertaining clash ending with goals galore and the spoils shared.

Prediction: Orlando 2-2 St. Louis

Orlando vs St. Louis Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes