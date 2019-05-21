×
Osasuna seal LaLiga return

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    21 May 2019, 12:34 IST
Osasuna celebrate
Osasuna celebrate promotion to LaLiga

Osasuna's return to LaLiga has been confirmed due to Albacate's defeat at home to Granada.

Jagoba Arrasate's men moved to the brink of promotion with Sunday's 0-0 draw away to Cadiz.

And, when Albacete went down 1-0 against Granada a day later, Osasuna's top-two finish was secured.

"We are very happy, I think we are here on our own merits," captain Roberto Torres said to El Larguero. 

"We will give more value [to the achievement] in the days [to come]. The season has been beautiful and I think it is a beautiful moment at this time.

"We knew what could happen [when Albacete played Granada], we were aware that it could be a beautiful day."

Granada are highly likely to follow Osasuna into LaLiga as they are six points clear of third-placed Albacete, with three games remaining in the Segunda Division season.

Arrasate's team could secure the title this weekend when they entertain Las Palmas, holding a four-point lead over Granada.

Osasuna were relegated after coming 19th in LaLiga in 2016-17 and could only manage eighth in the second tier last time around.

