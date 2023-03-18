Osasuna vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19, 2023 

Villarreal visit the El Sadar Stadium to face Osasuna in La Liga on Sunday (March 19), looking to extend their unbeaten league run to four games.

After losing four straight games between January and February, the Yellow Submarine have avoided defeat in their next three top-flight outings to climb up to sixth in the standings with 38 points from 25 games.

However, Quique Setien's side weren't able to continue this form in Europe, getting knocked out of the UEFA Europa League against Anderlecht. The Belgian side prevailed 1-0 at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Thursday (March 16), courtesy of a late strike from Islam Slimani, to win 2-1 on aggregate and advance to the quarterfinals.

Osasuna, meanwhile, are ninth in La Liga, having accrued only four points fewer than Villarreal. They're coming off a narrow 1-0 loss to Valencia. Los Rojillos have won just one win - 3-2 at Sevilla last month - in their last eight league games. Moroccan star Abde Ezzalzouli scored an 87th-minute winner in the Sevilla win.

Osasuna vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 36 previous clashes between the two sides, Villarreal lead 16-13.

Osasuna have won three of their last four games against Villarreal in La Liga, after winning only one of their previous eight against them in the competition.

At home, Osasuna have lost three of their last five against Villarreal in La Liga, one defeat more than in their previous 12 home games against the Yellow Submarine in the competition.

Osasuna's last win at home in La Liga was in January (1-0 vs Mallorca).

Villarreal are unbeaten in their last three La Liga games, including a 2-0 win over Almeria on the road. They last won two straight away league matches in August last year.

Having beaten Osasuna 2-0 in their first league meeting of the season, Villarreal are looking to complete a league double over them for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Osasuna vs Villarreal Prediction

Osasuna have had Villarreal's number recently, but the Yellow Submarine have had a better top-flight campaign. Los Rojillos could make life tough for Villarreal, but the visitors should prevail eventually, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-2 Villarreal

Osasuna vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Villarreal

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes