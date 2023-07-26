Osijek host ZTE at Opus Arena in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday (July 27).

The hosts are making their third appearance in the UEFA Europa Conference League. Osijek reached the third qualifying round in the inaugural season in 2021-22 and the second qualifying round last season. Their objective for the new campaign is to “do better than the two previous editions,” says manager Stjepan Tomas.

Bijelo-plav finished third in the Croatian Football League last season to earn direct qualification to the second qualifying round. They wrapped up their preseason with a 2-0 loss against Fehervar before opening the new season with a 6-1 league win over Slaven Koprivnica.

ZTE, meanwhile, have had an impressive preseason, winning four of their five friendlies, including a 3-2 victory over Union Berlin. They drew their last game against Saudi side Al Ittifaq (1-1). The visitors finished ninth in the Hungarian top flight but secured a European spot as winners of the Magyar Kupa.

Zete have seen some reinforcements recently as they hope to qualify for their maiden campaign in the Conference League. Seven new players have arrived, including centre-forward Mate Sajban, while three others have returned from loan spells. ZTE have two wins in their last five away games.

Osijek vs ZTE Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met thrice, with Osijek winning twice and drawing the other.

Osijek have won only twice n their last ten games across competitions.

The hosts have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five home games.

ZTE have won twice, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five road outings.

Osijek have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games, while ZTE have won four times and drawn once in the same period.

Form Guide: Osijek: W-L-D-W-D; ZTE: D-W-W-W-W

Osijek vs ZTE Prediction

Argentine striker Ramon Mierez and Croatian midfielder Mijo Caktas are set to lead Osijek once again. They netted 11 and eight times respectively last season.

The hosts need to make the most of their home advantage to make life easier ahead of the return leg. Meanwhile, American striker Eduvie Ikoba remains ZTE’s main attacking threat. He was the team’s top scorer last season with 11 goals.

Osijek, though, are determined to succeed at home and should prevail comfortably.

Prediction: Osijek 3-1 ZTE

Osijek vs ZTE Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Osijek

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Osijek to score first – Yes

Tip 4: ZTE to score - Yes